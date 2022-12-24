PTI announces to hold rallies across Punjab

LAHORE: In a bid to mobilise the masses, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced schedule of rallies to be held in several cities of Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) released schedule of rallies to be held in several cities of Punjab, starting from December 25. PTI local leaders will lead the rallies in their respected cities.

The PTI would hold rallies in Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi on December 25, rallies will be organised in Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura and Jhelum on Dec 26, 27 and 28, respectively.

The rallies will also be held in Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Gujranwala on Dec 29, 30 and 31, respectively. Rallies will be held again on January 1 in Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Earlier in December, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held rallies in Karachi to mount pressure on the incumbent government regarding the demand for transparent and early elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched ‘election karao mulk bacho (Hold elections and save country) movement in Karachi in a bid to mount pressure on the incumbent government.

The protests were attended by party organizers, former members of national and provincial assembly. Candidates in the local government (LG) elections and workers also attended the movement.

It is pertinent to mention here that party Chairman Imran Khan had called upon the institutions to play role in holding immediate and transparent elections. He asked the institutions if they were not worried about where Pakistan was heading and its future.

“Are you not worried today that our country is heading towards a point where there will be no coming back,” he asked and then stressed that snap polls was the only solution.

The former premier noted that as soon as elections are held, the country would get a chance to get out of this mess. “Without political stability, there is no economic stability,” he concluded.

