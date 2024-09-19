web analytics
Karachi
Friday, September 20, 2024
PTI announces to hold rally in Lahore

LAHORE: Following a high-level party meeting, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to hold a rally in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PTI General Secretary for Lahore, Awais Younis, revealed that tasks have been assigned to party officials to ensure the success of the rally scheduled to be held on September 21.

Younis emphasized that the people of Lahore, known for their passionate support, will once again demonstrate their loyalty to the party and its leader, stating, “Zinda Dalan Lahore will prove once again that Lahore stands with PTI founder.”

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will lead the convoys arriving from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), while Punjab’s regional and district presidents will guide caravans from their respective areas.

PTI members of the assembly, along with ticket holders, are also expected to join the rally, showing strong internal party support for the event.

