PTI announces to prepare economic revival plan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to prepare an economic revival plan and formed a former finance minister Shaukat Tarin-led committee comprising economic and political experts, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PTI Chief Imran Khan chaired the session of senior leaders and economic team which was attended by Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Shaukat Tarin and others.

The participants of the meeting exchanged views on the political scenario and deteriorated economic situation in the country.

READ: PTI TO LODGE CASES AGAINST ‘OFFICIAL SECRETS ACT VIOLATIONS, THREAT CALLS’



Shaukat Tarin gave a briefing on strategies to revive the national economy and prevent the poor people from the effects of the economic catastrophe.

A committee comprising political and economic experts has been formed under the supervision of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin who will prepare a report on economic losses caused by the regime change in Pakistan.

The committee will also prepare a comprehensive plan to end the economic crisis and prevent the poor segment from financial hardships. The committee will prepare the recommendations after holding consultations with experts from 17 sectors including energy, industry and commerce.

READ: IMRAN KHAN CRITICISES PM SHEHBAZ FOR DISCUSSING COAS APPOINTMENT WITH A CONVICT



Imran Khan said that the growing economy was destroyed ‘through a foreign conspiracy’ and the country was pushed towards political instability by imposing incompetent rulers.

He censured the incumbent government for increasing the financial hardships of the nation by rising inflation and economic slowdown.

Khan said that PTI will prepare a complete roadmap for reviving the national economy. He reiterated that a fair and free election was the sole solution to end the political and economic instability in the country.

READ: IMRAN KHAN: ECP RESERVES VERDICT IN TOSHAKHANA REFERENCE

Imran Khan has also chaired the meeting of the PTI legal team today. The political party decided to lodge a series of cases against the top government personalities over alleged violations of the Official Secrets Act, threat calls to party workers and Shahbaz Gill torture allegations.

The PTI leaders declared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with proclaimed offenders Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar in London in violations of the premier’s oath and Official Secrets Act. The political party decided to lodge a case against the violations by PM Sharif.

The political party decided to approach the court against threat calls to PTI workers. The legal team also approved the proceedings of Shahbaz Gill torture case to a conclusive phase.

Comments