PTI-backed candidate reveals party affiliation plan after victory

DASKA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate who emerged victorious from NA-74 Daska announced his plan regarding the party affiliation in the future.

In his video statement, Brigadier (retd) Aslam Ghuman, the newly elected MNA from NA-74 Daska said that the seat belongs to the party.

“No one should even think that I will leave the PTI to join any another party,” Brigadier (retd) Aslam Ghuman added.

He said that PTI voters have given him a seat with a lead of over 35,000 votes. “I will remain loyal to my party (PTI) and will not cheat my people,” the newly elected MNA from NA-74 Daska said.

He said that all the institutions and departments of Pakistan are ours.

“These institutions guarantee the security and peace in Pakistan,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Brigadier (retd) Aslam Ghuman won the seat by securing 130504 votes, defeating Paksitan Muslim League-Nawaz Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan who could get 95988 votes.

Earlier on February 11, first PTI-backed independent candidate announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Waseem Qadir, the newly elected Member of the National Assembly constituency (NA-121 Lahore-V) expressed full confidence and announced to join the PML-N.

Waseem Qadir held a meeting with the senior vice president of PML-N Maryam Nawaz in Lahore, expressing full trust and confidence in the leadership of PML-N’s supremo, Nawaz Sharif.