PTI ‘backs off’ from its conditions for talks with govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reportedly backed off from its conditions for talks with the government, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to government sources, PTI has dropped its pre-conditions, paving the way for negotiations with the PML-N-led coalition government.

Sources said that Imran Khan formed a five-member negotiating committee of PTI to engage in talks with the government.

The government has consistently emphasized the importance of political dialogue in resolving issues, government sources added.

Sources further said that PTI had been demanding the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incident occurred on May 9 and November 26.

Earlier, SIC head Sahibzada Hamid Raza expressed hope for beginning of formal talks between the government and the PTI today.

“The dialogue between the government and PTI will formally start today,” Hamid Raza said. A session with regard to talks will be held today, he told media.

Replying a question he said, charge-sheet to Faiz Hameed has been the military’s internal matter, the PTI founder has nothing to do with it.

“If the PTI will gain any benefit from the civil disobedience campaign,” a reporter questioned. “It will be more than you think,” Hamid Raza replied.

On the other hand, PTI’s Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that formal talks with government not being start today. “We are trying to follow the process of the constituted committee,” he said.

“We want to hold talks to reach to a solution,” party chairman said. “A political solution required to political problem,” he added.