PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar denied meeting with Shah Mahmood Qureshi at PKLI

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) in Lahore on Thursday to inquire about the health of senior party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, but was not allowed to meet him, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to party insiders, Barrister Gohar arrived at the hospital in the afternoon and remained there for nearly two hours, waiting for permission to visit the ailing PTI stalwart. However, despite the prolonged wait, the meeting did not take place.

Sources said PTI leaders Intizar Panjotha and Ali Ijaz accompanied Barrister Gohar during the visit. The development comes amid a series of recent meetings by both current and former PTI figures with Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who remains under medical care at PKLI.

Earlier, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Salman Akram Raja and Shaukat Basra met Qureshi at the hospital on Sunday to inquire about his health and discuss the prevailing political situation in the country. The meeting was described as brief but cordial, during which the leaders conveyed their good wishes for Qureshi’s recovery and exchanged views on ongoing political challenges, including efforts for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, during that meeting, appreciated the visit and reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the party’s political struggle through democratic and constitutional means. Party sources termed the interaction part of PTI’s efforts to maintain coordination among senior leadership amid internal and external political pressures.

Prior to that, on October 31, 2025, former PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, and Mehmood Moulvi also called on Shah Mahmood Qureshi at PKLI. That meeting reportedly focused on the broader political situation in the country, with particular discussions on developments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to sources, former PTI leaders from Karachi, including Imran Ismail, had been in Lahore for several days and were maintaining regular contact and coordination among themselves regarding the evolving political scenario.

The series of visits by both serving and former PTI members is being viewed as a significant development in the backdrop of shifting political alignments and ongoing efforts to reorganize and realign key figures within the party’s leadership structure.