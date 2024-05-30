PTI bigwigs ‘consider’ handing over party affairs to KP leadership

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has been advised to give key roles in the party affairs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leadership, ARY News reported citing sources.

The sources revealed that party founder Imran Khan is ‘not happy’ with central leadership in the current situation. Imran Khan has started consultation with senior leaders in this regard.

The sources privy to the development said that one of the key roles might be assigned to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur without appointing him to central position in the party.

The sources said that Imran Khan is quite pleased with the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s media team.

Earlier, PTI spokesman Raoof Hassan said that efforts were being made to keep the PTI founder in jail, lamenting the delay in the ruling on iddat case against former premier Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi.

Hasan also claimed that the PTI founder is being targeted through false cases and efforts were being made to keep him behind bars. He expressed concern that fourth case related to Toshakhana may be filed against the PTI founder in the future.

The PTI leader demanded that the constitution and law be upheld in the country and that Imran Khan be released from jail. He claimed that if the PTI founder is released, the “sun of power” of the current rulers will set.