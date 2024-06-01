PTI bigwigs summoned in probe into ‘controversial’ X post

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) bigwigs in a probe into a ‘controversial’ social media post from the party founder’s official X (Twitter) account, ARY News reported.

The FIA summoned Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and Spokesman Raoof Hassan on Tuesday for inquiry.

The PTI leaders have been directed to appear before the FIA by 11 am.

“An inquiry has been initiated regarding misuse of verified X (Twitter) account of Mr. Imran Khan, Founder PTI through which highly obnoxious and inciting content against state institutions is shared which is likely to cause fear or alarm in the public and may induce or provoke anyone to commit an offence against the state or the state institution or public tranquility. Therefore, you are directed to appear in person before the undersigned to record your version/ statement in your defense at FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Center,” the FIA’s summoning order read.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI founder Imran Khan refused to join the FIA probe against posting ‘controversial’ social media posts from his official X (Twitter) account.

The FIA team reached Adiala Jail late at night on Friday to investigate the PTI founder.

“PTI founder refused to answer any question of FIA team,” the jail sources said. “I will answer any question in the presence of lawyers, PTI founder’s answer to FIA”.

Sources claimed the FIA ​​team has obtained the stance of the founder of PTI in writing.

Earlier, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that the official X account of party founder Imran Khan was being operated from United States as its social media team was based in US.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Hasan said that PTI founder Imran Khan is in jail and cannot upload videos on X himself. He added that the PTI social media team, which operates from United States (US), handles the party’s accounts.

The PTI spokesperson clarified that Imran Khan was unaware of the video related to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the party’s assembly members may have retweeted the video in their “personal capacity”. He also stated that an inquiry will be conducted within the party regarding the video issue.

The statement came after Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Cell wrote a letter to the authorities seeking access to incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan to inquire about a ‘controversial’ post from his X handle.

The text of the letter stated that anti-state propaganda was disseminated through the official social media account of the PTI founder, targeting institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army.

The video posted on May 26 aimed to distort facts, prompt rebellion among officers and soldiers, and create unrest within various state institutions.

The FIA Cybercrime Cell noted that this video is a clear violation of the PICA Act 2016 and seeking access to the PTI founder in jail for further investigation.