‘PTI can stage 100 gatherings, election date still in PDM hands’

Samandri: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry has said that Imran Khan can stage 100 protests and public gatherings but the date for the new elections would be decided by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday the PM-N leader said that Imran Khan has been caught red-handed. Fawad Chaudhry does not have a good understanding of the law, it can not happen that a cycle thief gets arrested but a foreign-funded person is let free, he added.

He added that Imran Khan used to say that he would bring about a revolution and will not be dictated but he can not even name the ‘neutrals’. If Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi was not loyal to his brother Chaudhry Shujaat then how would he be loyal to Imran Khan, he added.

Also Read: ‘Talal Chaudhry lied about Faisalabad meeting’, PML-N report says

He added that multiple Joint Investigation Teams were formed over the Model Town incident but nothing came out of them. PTI wants to stage protests and public gatherings to divert attention from their theft.

He added that PTI can stage 100 gatherings and protests but the date for the fresh elections would be decided by the PDM.

Comments