PTI candidate withdraws in favour of IPP’s Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate from PP-146 Saddam Athar on Thursday announced to withdraw in favour of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan, ARY News reported.

Saddam Athar, the PTI aspirant from PP-146, reached the IPP office where he officially announced to quit the PTI and joining the IPP. Saddam Athar was presented IPP muffler by the party’s central leader Shoaib Siddiqui.

Abdul Aleem Khan has already managed to get support of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from NA-117.

Saddam Athar said that Abdul Aleem Khan possesses constructive thinking and he has full confidence in the leadership of Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mian Junaid Zulfikar from PP-145 also met Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday.

Earlier, PML-N decided to withdraw its candidate in favour of Aleem Khan for the general election 2024

According to sources, PML-N decided to withdraw the candidate from NA-117 Lahore as they struck seat adjustment on another National assembly seat with IPP.

Sources said that the IPP president will contest elections from NA-117 whereas withdrew his nomination papers from NA-119 and decided not to contest elections against PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz.