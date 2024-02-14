Will PTI get reserved seats in NA?

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) cannot get reserved seats in National Assembly (NA) despite alliance with other political parties including Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources within the ECP said that the MWM failed to submit the list of reserved seats for women under Section 104 of the Election Act, and the submission deadline has already passed.

Furthermore, it was revealed that political parties are allowed to submit the list of reserved seats until the deadline for the submission of nomination papers.

However, once the deadline passes, neither the submission nor the alteration of the reserved seats list is allowed, sources added.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to form alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) in the centre and Punjab.

PTI Spokesman Raoof Hasan in a presser said that the party founder directed to form alliance with the MWM in the centre and Punjab. “The PTI founder has also approved a proposal to join hands with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI-backed candidates would not be able to get the reserved seats for women and minorities with their independent status.

As per law, the reserved seats are allotted to the parties based on lists provided to the ECP before the general elections.

The PTI-backed independents by the PTI clinched 93 and 112 seats of the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly respectively.

The PTI-backed independents have also been emerged victorious on 83 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.