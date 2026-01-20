PTI Chairman Gohar calls for fair trial of founder, upholds Army support

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar stressed the constitutional and legal rights of PTI founder Imran Khan, while praising the Pakistan Army for its role in upholding national stability, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media, Gohar said that although he had intended to meet the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, the judge was busy. “Meeting the PTI founder is our constitutional and legal right. His sisters wanted to meet him, while others are here to express solidarity,” he clarified.

He emphasized that no unwarranted allegations should be leveled against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government or anyone else without evidence. “Those making accusations should present proof,” Gohar added.

Regarding Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, he noted that bail has not yet been granted, urging the judiciary to ensure that justice reaches people at their doorstep. PTI Chairman questioned the punishment imposed on Bushra Bibi, claiming that no corruption charges exist against her.

Touching on party matters, he said internal PTI deliberations are not discussed publicly and acknowledged the responsibilities of leaders like Allama Raja Nasir and Mahmood Khan Achakzai. “We must put aside personal egos to work effectively,” he said.

Barrister Gohar reiterated that PTI stands with the Pakistan Army and the state, consistently supporting national initiatives. He also called the notifications for opposition leaders a positive step, emphasizing dialogue and reconciliation over confrontation.

PTI Chairman announces February 8 countrywide strike

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar announced a nationwide shutter-down and wheel-jam strike on February 8, saying the party will stage full-scale protests across the country to press for its demands.

Speaking to the media at Dahgal Naka in Rawalpindi, Barrister Gohar said protest is PTI’s constitutional right and the party already has a clear strategy in place. He added that the party leadership is united on the street movement, which is being carried out strictly in line with the instructions of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Addressing speculation about negotiations, the PTI chairman rejected the idea of talks being limited to a so-called meeting of “five key figures,” saying neither such a meeting is possible nor necessary. “If meetings are not being allowed, how can negotiations move forward?” he questioned.