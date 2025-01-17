PTI chairman announces to challenge £190 million case verdict

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar has announced to challenge the accountability court verdict in a £190 million case, ARY News reported.

Talking to newsmen after the verdict, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said his party will challenge the verdict against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the high court in few days.

Gohar said Imran Khan was seen smiling when the verdict was being announced.

“The lady who formed a trust for the education of underprivileged children was sentenced to seven years,” said Barrister Gohar.

He said that justice would eventually prevail, stating, “The time has come for justice to be served. Barrister Gohar said Imran Khan made it clear that talks with the government would continue despite the verdict.

The acccountability court in Rawalpindi awarded a 14-year jail term to PTI founder Imran Khan in a £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case. Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has been jailed for seven years. Judge Nasir Javed Rana pronounced the verdict at Adiala Jail where accused Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were present.

The court also imposed fines of Rs. 1 million and Rs. 500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi respectively. Both individuals would have to face additional prison time if they fail to pay the fines.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi would have to face additional face six-month and three-month imprisonments in case of non-payment. Bushra Bibi was taken into custody from the courtroom in Rawalpindi.

The accountability court also ordered to take Al-Qadir University into government custody.

The verdict was earlier deferred thrice on December 23, January 6 and once again on January 13.