35.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

PTI chairman’s bail extended in six cases

Abid Khan
By Abid Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Abid Khan
Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s bail in six different cases related to the May 9 cases, ARY News reported on Friday.

The former premier was nominated in multiple cases including the attack on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and Shadman police station.

The PTI chief Imran Khan appeared before the court after his bail ended and was granted an extension till August 8.

However, the decision on his bail was reserved in two cases including Zille Shah’s murder and rioting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI chief had been facing over 100 cases under different charges in the country.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore Friday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi till August 8 in three cases related to May 9 vandalism.

Additional Sessions Judge approved the bail after hearing arguments from Mr Qureshi’s lawyer in three cases including Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks.

These cases are registered against Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Sarwar Road, Gulberg, and Race Course police stations.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.