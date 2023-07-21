PTI chairman’s bail extended in six cases

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s bail in six different cases related to the May 9 cases, ARY News reported on Friday.

The former premier was nominated in multiple cases including the attack on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and Shadman police station.

The PTI chief Imran Khan appeared before the court after his bail ended and was granted an extension till August 8.

However, the decision on his bail was reserved in two cases including Zille Shah’s murder and rioting.