PTI chairman cannot be allowed to talk to his sons, jailer tells court

The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister cannot be allowed to talk to his sons again, the Adiala jail superintendent said in his reply in a contempt case in a special court on Wednesday.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan was sent to jail on August 5 following his conviction in the Toshakhana case and later was shifted to the Adiala Jail in cipher case.

The jailer in his response submitted in the special court of Judge Abul Hasnat, formed under the Official Secrets Act, said on the orders of the court, the PTI chairman was allowed to talk to his sons on WhatsApp call on October 18, however, he could not be allowed again as there are no such rules.

As per the jail manual, the accused is allowed to meet his or her family and lawyer, while the court can direct the Punjab home ministry to amend the rules to enable the PTI chief to talk to his sons, the reply submitted in the contempt of court case stated.

The Adiala jail superintendent said he respects the decisions of the court and cannot even think of contempt.

He also pleaded with the court to trash contempt of case proceedings against him in the case.

It is to be noted that the former prime minister is currently in Adiala Jail in the cipher case. He was shifted from Attock Prison on the orders of the Islamabad High Court CJ.

PTI chief Imran Khan and vice chairman were booked for ‘deliberately missing a copy of the diplomatic cipher’.

The special court will indict both Qureshi and the PTI chairman on October 17.