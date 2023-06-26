PTI chairman excuses himself from NAB appearance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister excused himself from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appearance today in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the chairman of PTI said that he will be appearing before Lahore High Court (LHC) that why he excused himself from the NAB Islamabad appearance.

He said in a written response to NAB that the Islamabad court has summoned him on July 4 and urged to change the date of NAB’s appearance to July 4.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman once again on June 22 for an inquiry into the Toshakhana case.

Read more: Toshakhana case: NAB again summons PTI chairman

The anti-graft watchdog summoned PTI chief again after the latter failed to appear the bureau on June 21.

The anti-graft watchdog summoned him in connection with an ongoing inquiry regarding misuse of authority, criminal breach of trust, and illegal gain in selling gifted state assets.

The NAB asked the former prime minister to appear before Combined Investigation Team (CIT) at 11:00 on June 21 for the recording of his statement.

Toshakhana reference

The reference, which alleges that former PM failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.