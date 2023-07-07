PTI chairman granted exemption from court appearance in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in the federal capital on Friday approved Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea seeking exemption from personal appearance in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

Advocate Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the court on behalf of the PTI chief while Amjad Parvez represented the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Advocate Gohar filed a request for exemption from the appearance of the PTI chief, to which Advocate Amjad objected saying that party was wasting time as four lawyers have been representing the ex-premier.

The petitioner requested the court to adjourn the hearing till July 10. “The PTI lawyers did not want to argue the case. Khawaja Haris has no court engagements today,” he added.

The court accepted the request of PTI chairman and adjourned the hearing till July 8 with a direction to Khawaja Haris to appear before the court in next hearing.

Toshakhana reference

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

Read more: ECP releases detailed judgment of Toshakhana reference

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. PTI chief was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

Following this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched probe against former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 9.

The NAB action comes after Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed that the PTI government sold an expensive Graff wristwatch — gifted to former premier Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman — for $2 million, worth approximately Rs280m at the time of sale in 2019.