PTI chairman allowed to meet family, lawyers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday directed the Attock Jail officials to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to hold meetings with friends and family as provided in the law, ARY News reported.

In its written order, the court also directed Attock jail authorities to provide medical facilities to PTI chairman, a prayer mat and a copy of the English version of the Holy Quran.

“He (the former prime minister) may also be provided with the prayer mat and English version of the Holy Quran,” the court said.

The order reiterated that the former premier be provided with “all the facilities as per his entitlement” under the PPR.

IHC summons Toshakhana record

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday sought the record of the Toshakhana case against the PTI chairman, who is currently incarcerated in Attock Jail.

The IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the order on Imran’s petition against his conviction in the said case.

In a written order issued today, the IHC issued a notice to the district election commissioner of Islamabad.

On August 5, the District and Sessions Court awarded three years jail term to the PTI chairman in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

The court in its verdict said that the accused had been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

Later, he was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and shifted to Attock Jail.