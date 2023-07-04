PTI chairman secures interim bail in six cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has secured interim bail in six separate cases till July 10, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The court extended PTI chief’s interim bail in a case registered at the Shehzad Town police station, whereas, he has been directed to join the investigation. The case was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Farrukh Fareed Baloch.

In another case registered at the Margala police station, the judge of the sessions court heard the bail plea.

The sessions judge remarked that the hearing would be fixed at July 19 if the PTI chief’s counsel has a busy schedule on July 10. The judge added that the district court will be shifted and functional by July 19.

The court extended PTI chief’s interim bail till July 19. Additionally, the court also registered the attendance of the PTI central leader Asad Umar and adjourned the hearing.

In another development today, PTI chief’s wife Bushra Bibi got interim bail till July 13 from the accountability court in Toshakhana case.

Moreover, the Supreme Court (SC), while hearing the lawyer murder case today, rejected the interim bail plea of the PTI chief besides rejecting to issue stay order on the high court’s verdict.

The top court made the ruling while hearing a miscellaneous plea for stopping the proceedings of the lawyer’s murder case against the PTI chief in Quetta.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked that the ruling of today’s hearing will be issued immediately and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.