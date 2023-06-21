PTI chairman secures protective bail in lawyer murder case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in murder case of Senior Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar, ARY News reported.

The court granted protective bail to the PTI chief in lawyer murder case till July 7.

The PTI chief was booked in Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case, registered at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station under the charges of murder, terrorism and others on the complaint of the deceased’s son.

The deceased lawyer was pursuing a treason case against the former prime minister.

Supreme Court lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, was shot dead in Quetta at Almo Chowk when unidentified individuals opened fire.

Separately, the anti-terrorism court in Lahore today approved interim bail of former prime minister in two terrorism cases registered against him in Islamabad.

ATC judge Aijaz Ahmed granted Imran protective bail in the terrorism cases till July 7 against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.

On Monday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister secured an extension in interim bail in six cases registered against him in Islamabad.

The PTI chief appeared before Islamabad court in six cases registered against at Karachi Company police station, PS Secretariat, Ramana police station and Tarnol police station.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge asked PTI chief’s lawyer Salman Safdar, when do you want to join the investigation. “We want to join the investigation today at this court building,” Safdar replied to the judge.

Later the court extended interim bail of the former prime minister in six cases until July 4.