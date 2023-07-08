Toshakhana case: PTI chairman seeks exemption from appearance in court

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday filed a petition for exemption from his appearance in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

The District and Session Court in Islamabad conducted a hearing against the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Toshakhana case.

PTI’s lawyer, Gohar Ali Khan, filed a petition and requested the court to adjourn the hearing today, stating that there are security threats to the PTI chairman in the district jail.

READ: IHC declares Toshakhana case against PTI chairman inadmissible

According to Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, an order was received from the Islamabad High Court on the evening of July 5, stating that the Toshakhana case should be resolved within a span of seven days.

However, the High Court did not specify the requirement for daily hearings. As a result, the given time frame by the Islamabad High Court will conclude on July 12.

The court directed that the evidence in the Toshakhana case should be presented by 11:30 am. If the evidence is not presented by that time, the court will proceed with the hearing and deliver a verdict.

The court adjourned the hearing in the Toshakhana case until 11:30 am.