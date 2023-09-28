37.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Advertisement -

‘PTI chairman shifted to C-class in Adiala Jail’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman on Thursday reportedly shifted from B-class to C-class detention in Adiala jail, ARY News reported.

Sources within the prison administration revealed that the Chairman PTI has been transferred from B class to C class detention in Adiala Jail, where former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was previously held.

The sources within the jail administration disclosed that the C-class category of Adiala Jail is lacking the basic facilities for the detainees.

On the other hand, the Superintendent Asad Warraich clarified that the Chairman PTI is not shifted to any specific class but being held in a security ward.

The superintendent stated that the former prime minister are getting better facilities which include a table, a chair, and a bed.

Earlier this week, PTI chief and former prime minister has been shifted to Adiala Jail amid tight security.

A caravan of Islamabad police including 15 vans, two bullet-proof vehicles and an ambulance was dispatched to transfer the PTI chief from Attock Jail to the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

The police caravan reached Islamabad toll plaza after taking the PTI chief from Attock Jail.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.