PTI chairman summoned by ACE on June 22

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman summoned by Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) for the third time in Layyah land scam on June 22, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ACE spokesperson said that it is the last warning to the PTI chairman to appear before the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

If he did not appear on June 22 the ACE will take unilateral action against him, the spokesperson added.

Furthermore, the former prime minister’s sister and brother-in-law are also summoned in the same case in ACE Dera Ghazi Khan.

Read more: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chairman

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and other party leaders in two arson cases.

The ATC judge Abher Gul Khan issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI chairman and other party leaders including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Hassan Ullah Niazi.

The arrest warrants were issued for their continuous absence in the hearings of the two arson cases – 23/366 (Model Town police station) and 23/1078 (Naseerabad police station).

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman once again on June 21 for an inquiry into the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported on Saturday.