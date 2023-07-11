PTI chairman summoned in £190m NCA scandal on July 13

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has been summoned in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal on July 13, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI chairman was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the investigation into NCA £190 million scandal.

National Accountability Bureau directed the former prime minister and PTI chief to bring complete record on July 13.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned former first lady Bushra Bibi in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal.

According to details, the accountability watchdog summoned Bushra Bibi – wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against PTI chief, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.