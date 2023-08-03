PTI chairman summoned in £190m NCA scandal tomorrow 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has been summoned in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal tomorrow, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI chairman was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the investigation into NCA £190 million scandal.

National Accountability Bureau directed the former prime minister and PTI chief to bring the complete record of expenses on the construction of Zaman Park and Bani Gala tomorrow.

Furthermore, the NAB also seeks the details of all the trustees of the Al Qadir trust and a summon was issued to the PTI chairman.

Separately, the federal police summoned PTI Chief in two cases registered in Karachi Tarnol, company, and Kohsar.

The SSP will investigate the former prime minister and he is summoned in the cases tomorrow.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against PTI chief, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.