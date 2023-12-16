PTI chairman summoned in intra-party election case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Gohar Ali Khan in intra-party election case on December 18, ARY News reported.

As per details, the five-member bench of ECP will hear the plea filed by PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar against intra-party elections at 10 am.

The electoral watchdog has summoned the party’s chief election commissioner Niazullah Niazi, Umar Ayub, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Yasmin Rashid, Ali Amin Gandapur and RO central secretariat Sardar Masroof.

Earlier, the ECP issued notice to PTI in response to the party’s founding member Akbar S. Babar’s appeal challenging intra-party elections of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The PTI’s founding member Akbar S Babar had termed the intra-party polls as drama. In a video statement, he said that the PTI has put the party and the election symbol of ‘bat’ at stake.

It is important to note here that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected unopposed as party’s new chairman, replacing incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.

PTI intra-party polls were held last Saturday on orders of the ECP. Voters exercised their right to vote through an online app.

According to PTI election commissioner Niazullah Niazi, former federal minister Omar Ayub Khan had been elected secretary general of the party while jailed former provincial health minister Yasmin Rashid has been elected party Punjab president.