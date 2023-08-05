PTI chairman summoned in lawyer murder case on August 9

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has summoned the PTI chairman and former prime minister in the murder case of senior Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The former prime minister has been asked to appear before the Supreme Court on August 9.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Khan Afridi comprising Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar and Justice Musarrat Hilali will hear the plea.

On the last hearing of the case, the Supreme Court barred police from arresting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the murder case of senior Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar.

“We will not issue any order now,” the bench head Justice Yahya Khan Afridi remarked. Later, the hearing was adjourned until August 9.

The court directed authorities to not arrest the PTI chief in the SC lawyer murder case till the next hearing of the case (August 9).

The PTI chairman was booked in Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case, registered at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station under the charges of murder, terrorism and others on the complaint of the deceased’s son.