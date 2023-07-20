PTI chairman summoned in lawyer murder case on July 24

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday summoned the PTI chairman and former prime minister in the murder case of senior Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar.

The former prime minister has been asked to appear before the Supreme Court on July 24 at 10:30 am.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Khan Afridi heard the plea of the former prime minister. At the outset of the hearing, Latif Khosa, the counsel of the PTI chairman pleaded with the court to stop proceedings of the case.

The JIT constituted by the government is against the law of the land, Khosa claimed in his arguments before the apex court. To, this Justice Yahya Afridi remarked the accused should surrender himself before the court first.

Why did the PTI chairman not contact the relevant form for quashing FIR in the case? Justice Afridi asked. We have filed a case in SC after pleading the same in Balochistan High Court, Khosa replied.

Khosa claimed that the case against his client was registered on the complaint of the stepson of Shar.

Justice Naqvi asked how can a case be filed when the IO has not named the PTI chairman as an accused in the case. After being asked, the Balochistan advocate general said according to his information non-bailable arrest warrant were not issued for the former prime minister.

Later, the SC while directing the former prime minister to appear before the SC on July 24, adjourned the further hearing of the case.

The PTI chief was booked in Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case, registered at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station under the charges of murder, terrorism and others on the complaint of the deceased’s son.