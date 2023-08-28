PTI chairman to be ‘grilled’ in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE: Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has decided to grill the former prime minister and the PTI chief in the Askari Tower attack case, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The former prime minister is currently serving his jail term awarded by a local court in Islamabad in the Toshakhana criminal case.

As per details, JIT investigating the May 9 incidents has sought permission from the court to grill the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in Askari Tower arson case.

Sources further say JIT head, SSP Investigation Lahore, Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry will grill the former prime minister along with the committee members.

The team will visit Attock Jail after getting the court’s nod, the sources said.

Read more: May 9 rioters were not PTI workers, former PM tells JIT

Earlier, the joint investigation team formed to investigate the May 9 incidents, questioned the PTI chief in six cases in Attock Jail on Friday, sources said.

The former prime minister told the JIT team, headed by DIG Investigation that he was in detention, he had no telephone, and how could he incite violence.

Violent protests broke out on May 9, after the arrest of the PTI chairman in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad High Court premises.