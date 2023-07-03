PTI chairman, wife summoned by NAB today

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi in the cases related to the Toshakhana and National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal, ARY News reported.

The PTI chairman was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the investigation into the Toshakhana case. He has been directed to bring records of the all state gifts.

توشہ خانہ کیس میں چیئرمین پی ٹی آئی کی آج نیب میں طلبی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/skPR9vv4s6 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) July 3, 2023

According to the NAB notice, the PTI chief received a total of 108 gifts from Toshakhana. He has also been directed to bring the received gifts and their receipts with him.

Moreover, the PTI chairman’s wife Bushra Bibi was also summoned by the NAB investigators in the NCA scandal case. She has been directed to bring the Al-Qadir Trust agreement and donors.

It is noteworthy to mention that the PTI chief and his wife had given written assurances to the anti-corruption watchdog for their appearances.

Both PTI chief and Bushra Bibi had skipped their last appearances in the NAB.