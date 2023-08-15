PTI chairman’s interim bail dismissed in three cases

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad rejected bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Attock Jail, in three cases after he could not appear before court, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ATC Judge Abul Hassan announced the reserved decision in three cases and rejected his bail petitions after former prime minister failed to show up before the court.

Earlier on Friday, the anti-terrorism court in Lahore dismissed interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in seven cases over no-show.

ATC Judge Aijaz Buttar heard the bail plea of PTI chairman in seven cases including Jinnah House attack case. At the outset of the hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar, former prime minister’s lawyer, requested the court to grant a day exemption from court appearance to his client as he is currently in jail and cannot appear before the court for bail extension.

Safdar pleaded with the court not to reject the plea on the technical grounds on which the judge remarked that already your client has been given numerous chances.

Later, the court dismsissed the interim bail pleas of former prime minister and PTI chairman in seven cases.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.