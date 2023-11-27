PTI chairman’s physical remand rejected in Al-Qadir Trust case

RAWALPINDI: An accountability court on Monday rejected the physical remand of former prime minister and PTI chairman, Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, ARY News reported.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted a hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case in the Adiala Jail.

At the outset of the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pleaded for an extension in the physical remand of the former premier. Latif Khosa, the lawyer of the PTI chairman, opposed the plea for an extension in physical remand.

After arguments from both sides, Judge Muhammad Bashir rejected the physical demand request and handed a 14-day judicial remand of the former prime minister.

It is to be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has approached the Supreme Court for bail in the £190 million case.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.