PTI chairman’s plea against Toshakhana case fixed for hearing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea against the admissibility of the Toshakhana case has been fixed for hearing, ARY News reported.

As per details, Justice Amir Farooq of Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the PTI chief’s Plea on July 17. The hearing couldn’t start last week due to the absence of the chief justice.

The PTI Chairman has challenged the session court’s July 8 verdict. The plea was filed by Khawaja Haris on behalf of the PTI chief which urged the court to declare the July 8 verdict null and void.

Earlier, an Additional District and Sessions Judge declared the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman as maintainable.

The district and sessions court Judge Humayun Dilawar announced a reserved verdict on the maintainability of the case and fixed it for hearing on July 12.

The court rejected the chairman PTI’s plea for adjournment of the case as well as another petition for declaring the case non-maintainable.

The election commission had last year in October disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The former prime minister had challenged the trial court’s decision in the Islamabad High Court, which sent the case back to the trial court for re-examination within seven days.