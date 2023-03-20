PTI challenges arrests of candidates in police crackdowns

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the arrests of candidates in Punjab in the recent police crackdowns in Lahore and Islamabad ahead of elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PTI challenged the arrest of candidates in the Lahore High Court (LHC) after the police crackdowns in Lahore and Islamabad.

A PTI leader Imtiaz Mehmood filed the petition to the Lahore High Court (LHC) via his counsels Fawad Chaudhry and Zafar Iqbal Advocate in which the Centre, Punjab government, DG FIA, IG Punjab and others were made parties.

The petition stated that the schedule of the Punjab elections had been issued on the directives of the Supreme Court (SC) and PTI candidates submitted their nominations across the province.

It stated that the police force is continuously harassing the PTI candidates for stopping them to take part in the upcoming elections. It added that police conducted raids at the residences of PTI candidates, proposers and seconders.

The petitioner sought the LHC orders to stop the police force from arresting the candidates, proposers and seconders.

Yesterday, several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were arrested during police crackdowns in Islamabad and Lahore late Sunday night.

Islamabad and Lahore police forces conducted raids at the houses and deras of PTI leaders, workers and candidates.

Comments