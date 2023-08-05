PTI challenges chairman’s arrest in Toshakhana case

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against the party chairman’s “illegal” arrest in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

PTI lawyer Umair Niazi filed a petition in LHC on behalf of party chief Imran Khan.

The petition stated that the PTI chief was arrested “illegally” by police as they “did not have court order” at the time of the arrest.

It further urged the court to fix the hearing of the petition today. The petitioner has made IGP Punjab, CCPO Lahore and others as respondents in the case.

Imran Khan arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case.

PTI’s Punjab Chapter confirmed the reports with a tweet: “Imran Khan is being moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail.”

The verdict

District and Sessions Court today awarded three years jail term to the PTI chairman in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court in its verdict said that the accused has been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

Ahead of today’s proceedings, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the court premises.