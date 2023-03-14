PTI challenges ECP schedule for by-polls on NA seats in KP

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged on Tuesday the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) schedule for by-elections on three National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

PTI lawyer filed an application with the Peshawar High Court (IHC), requesting the high court to suspend the election schedule.

The petition stated that ECP cannot hold by-polls 120 days before general elections. “The holding of by-polls on April 30 is violation of Article-124 of Constitution,” it said.

It also argued PTI lawmakers were not called by NA speaker for the verification of resignations.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced to hold by-elections for three constituencies of the National Assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 30.

These constituencies include NA-22 Mardan, NA -24 Charsadda and NA-31 Peshawar.

According to the schedule, nomination papers can be submitted from Sunday to Tuesday.

The revised list of candidates will be published on 4 April. Nomination papers can be withdrawn till 5 April. On 6 April, 2023, the final list of candidates will be released and they will be allotted election symbols, while polling will be held on 30th of next month.

