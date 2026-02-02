PTI challenges workers' arrests under MPO in SHC

KARACHI: The PTI challenged arrests of 180 party workers at the Sindh High Court’s constitutional bench under the maintenance of public order as Sindh’s home department issued arrest orders under the MPO.

Justice Nisar Bhanbhro of the constitutional bench directed to fix the petitions according to the roster on February 03.

According to the Sindh home department’s list maximum 51 arrests have been expected from Karachi’s District East. While the orders have been issued for arrest of 30 persons from Karachi West, 24 from central district, 23 from Keamari, 22 persons from Korangi, 10 from District South, nine from Malir and 11 persons from the city district.

In a statement home department said that the specified persons are apprehended to disrupt law and order and pose threat to life and property of general public. “These persons will be arrested and shifted Malir Jail for 30 days”.

The PTI in its petition claimed that the party workers have been arrested between Saturday and Sunday night. “The large number of workers arrests has caused unrest in families. A crackdown has been launched in city for PTI workers arrests,” party’s lawyer said.

Lawyers said that only the people involved in criminals used to be arrested or detained under the MPO. “The use of MPO against political workers has been wrong,” lawyers said.