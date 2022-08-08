PTI changes venue of August 13 power show

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to change the venue of its forthcoming August 13 power show from Rawalpindi to Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

The decision was taken in the meeting of PTI’s political committee chaired by chairman Imran Khan today. The political party will hold its power show in Lahore instead of Islamabad.

The venue of the August 13 rally will be Lahore’s Hockey Stadium.

Sources told ARY News that PTI will organise the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Lahore. Imran Khan handed over important tasks to the party leaders during the political committee meeting.

He directed the PTI leaders to make maximum steps to make the upcoming rally successful. The PTI chairman also gave the tasks to the Lahore organisations and asked them to start preparations for the Independence Day celebrations.

Khan asked the Lahore leadership to run a door-to-door mass contact campaign ahead of the public gathering.

PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan and Ali Nawaz Awan told the media that Imran Khan decided to hold a public gathering in Lahore on August 13. A PTI delegation visited the Rawalpindi cricket stadium and Liaquat Bagh.

Earlier, it was decided to organise the rally in Rawalpindi cricket stadium but the making of new pitches by the cricket board would affect the rally, said Omar Ayub Khan.

He said that The officials of the English Cricket Board are also expected to visit the stadium.

“Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is also holding a public meeting on August 13. PTI will hold public gathering like a festival,” said Ali Nawaz Awan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) decided to hold a public gathering in Islamabad on August 14, a day after the party gave a one-month deadline to the federal government to hold general elections in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI is trying to up the ante against the incumbent government, demanding them to hold early elections in the country.

