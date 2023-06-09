33.9 C
Friday, June 9, 2023
PTI chief accused of ‘using’ people as per his need

LAHORE: The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan revealed that the PTI Chief ‘utilized people’ at his convenience, ARY News reported on Friday.

While talking to the ARY News program “Eleventh Hour,” Firdous Ashiq Awan, said that the foundation of a political party has been laid for stabilizing the political situation of Pakistan.

The former PTI leader said that those who played a role against Jahangir Tareen are now scattered. Ahsan Iqbal, Shahzad Akbar, and the ‘third character’ are nowhere to be seen today.

She revealed that Aleem Khan was an obstacle and voted against making Buzdar the Chief Minister of Punjab. He has put under National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) supervision while party members wanted to see Aleem Khan at the forefront.

She further added that nothing is permanent in politics. Those who want to do politics have to make their own decisions.

The former leader stated that no one was included in the Istehkaam-e-Pakistan – a political party formed by Jahangir Tareen – forcefully, every individual has joined the party for the better future of Pakistan.

Referring to Fawad Chaudhry, she said that she can only pray for him as only he is answerable for his actions.

“We have a lot of cards in our hands and will be revealed in the coming days,” Firdous said.

She concluded that the individuals who work for the love and progress of Pakistan will be our ally, and the one who disrespects the institutions of Pakistan will be our opponent.

