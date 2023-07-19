PTI chief, Bushra Bibi challenge decision of court in marriage case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi on Wednesday challenged the decision of a district and sessions court marriage case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Yesterday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad declared the alleged illegal marriage case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi, admissible.

In his plea through Sher Afzal Marwat, the PTI chairman stated that allegations raised in a private complaint do not fall under Section 496.

Complainant, Muhammad Hanif raised ‘baseless’ allegations over me and my wife, the plea stated and added the complaint is only meant to defame us.

Terming the plea as inadmissible for the hearing, the PTI chairman has pleaded with the IHC to strike down the decision of the civil judge.

The alleged un-Islamic Nikkah of the former prime minister and Bushra Bibi was brought to light by Mufti Saeed, the cleric who solemnised the couple’s Nikkah, who claimed that the initial ceremony was not conducted in accordance with Islamic Sharia law, as it occurred during the iddat period of Bushra Bibi.

The iddat period is a waiting period that a Muslim woman must observe on account of the death of her husband or dissolution of the marriage.

In 2018, the PTI chief tied the knot with Bushra Bibi after divorce from her former husband Khawar Farid Maneka.