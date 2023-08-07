PTI chief challenges his arrest in Toshakhana case again

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister challenged his arrest in the Toshakhana case again, ARY News reported.

As per details, the IHC August 3 verdict in the Toshakhana case was challenged by the PTI chairman.

Whereas, the plea to shift PTI chairman to Adiala Jail was fixed for hearing with objection tomorrow and Chief Justice IHC will hear the case tomorrow.

The plea stated that the arrest of PTI chief in Attock jail should be declared illegal and ordered to provide A Class facilities to him.

Earlier, the Supreme Court objected and returned the appeal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Read More: SC returns PTI chairman’s appeal in Toshakhana case with objection



In a recent development, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has raised objections to an appeal and returned the appeal, lodged against the court’s decision, and referred the case for reconsideration to the sessions court judge Humayun Dalwar.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against the party chairman’s “illegal” arrest in the Toshakhana case.

The petition stated that the PTI chief was arrested “illegally” by police as they “did not have court order” at the time of the arrest.

Imran Khan arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case.

PTI’s Punjab Chapter confirmed the reports with a tweet: “Imran Khan is being moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail.”

The verdict

District and Sessions Court today awarded three years jail term to the PTI chahadan in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court in its verdict said that the accused has been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

Ahead of today’s proceedings, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the court premises.