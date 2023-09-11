In meeting with lawyers, PTI chief denies reports of ‘deal’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday held another meeting with his legal team in Attock Jail, denying reports of any ‘deal’, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI legal team comprising Naeem Haider Panjotha, Umair Niazi and Shoaib Shaheen met the deposed prime minister in Attock jail today (Monday).

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Naeem Haider Panjotha said that PTI chief had denied reports of any deal, reiterating that the only solution to country’s ‘economic disaster’ was ‘immediate and transparent elections’.

The lawyer further said that a contempt petition has been filed against the Superintendent Jail, adding that an action would be taken on non-submission of the answer in the court.

Responding to a question, he said that they had been informed that a proceeding regarding cipher case will be held in Attock Jail on September 14.

Earlier, the lawyers said that PTI chief Imran Khan was ready for talks with everyone but with only elections on the agenda.

Talking to journalists following a meeting, Shoaib Shaheen said that PTI chief was worried about the people of Pakistan amid ‘deteriorating economic situation’.

Meanwhile, Naeem Haider Panjutha said that Imran Khan was completely fine and healthy in jail, stressing the need for political stability in the country.

Taking to X, Panjutha quoted Khan as saying that he was ready to talk to any political party or institution about holding elections.

“Finally met Khan sab at Attock Jail with other colleagues. Alhamdulillah, he is in great spirit but concern about ongoing uncertainty, inflation, and terrorism,” Barrister Gohar Khan posted on X. “He is willing to talk to all BUT about election.”

Former premier Imran Khan, who is in judicial custody till September 13 in cipher case, has been incarcerated in Attock prison since his arrest on August 05.

It is pertinent to mention here that a special court in Islamabad ordered Attock Jail authorities — where the former premier is incarcerated — to keep the PTI chairman in judicial lockup in cypher case.