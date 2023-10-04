Shah Mehmood meets PTI chief during cipher case hearing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan met former foreign minister and party vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi during cipher case hearing, ARY News reported.

As per details, the meeting between the PTI chairman and Shah Mehmood continued for a short while during the cipher case hearing.

Furthermore, the PTI lawyer also had a short meeting with former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed FIA’s plea and announced holding an open court hearing on the bail plea of the PTI chairman in cipher case.

Cipher case: IHC to hold open hearing on PTI chairman’s bail plea

Announcing the verdict that was reserved on Monday, the Islamabad High Court CJ Justice Aamer Farooq ruled to hold open court hearing of the former PM’s bail plea in the cipher case.

The IHC in its verdict said during the hearing sensitive information will be made in-camera on the lawyers’ point out.

In the last hearing, FIA Special Prosecutor Shah Khawar pleaded for an in-camera hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea in the cipher case as it is fearful that an open court hearing could harm Pakistan’s diplomatic ties with other states if the matter is discussed publicly.

Shah Khawar said even former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was booked in a case for speaking publically on a matter.

Cipher case

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

According to the report, action also will be taken against Azam Khan and Asad Umar after the authorities reached the conclusion that they were also involved in misusing the classified documents.

The FIR stated that the former prime minister and foreign minister distorted the facts of the diplomatic cipher. “A conspiracy was launched to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes”, it added. It further stated that former premier and top diplomat endangered the state interests.

The report claimed that former prime minister asked Azam Khan – the then principal secretary – to “manipulate the contents of cipher”. “The former premier deliberately kept the copy of diplomatic cipher, which was sent to the PM office”, it added.