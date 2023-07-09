PTI chief running malicious campaign against state institutions: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is running malicious campaign against the state institutions and country, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the information minister said the agenda of 9th May mayhem was being run by the foreign puppets and agents.

The minister said vile, cynical and despicable media campaign against national institutions is the result of evil-minded planning, which is highly condemnable.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has clarified that propagandas against state institutions will be not allowed at any cost,” she noted, adding that PTI chief wants bloodshed, disorder and chaos in the country.

The Minister said few YouTubers and v-loggers were being used as proxies to spread their lies, conspiracy and propaganda.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the foreign agents attacked government buildings and sensitive installations, including desecrated martyrs’ memorials, burned ambulances, Radio Pakistan’s building, mosques, and schools.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif condemned the campaign being run on social media pertaining to a murder attempt on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, emphasising that such actions do not fall within the realm of freedom of expression.

The prime minister, in a statement, attributed the vile campaign to the sinister planning of conspiratorial minds behind the May 9 arson incident.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to take legal action against those involved in such media campaigns inside the country and abroad.

“It is a clear message to 9th May planners, facilitators and handlers that conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed”, he added.