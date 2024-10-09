PTI chairman claims govt won’t get support for constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, has stated that the government will not be able to secure the support of the party members for constitutional amendments.

Speaking on ARY News’ program Off the Record, Barrister Gohar Khan remarked that no government has held the two-thirds majority required for constitutional amendments since 1984.

PTI chairman criticized the government’s timing for introducing the constitutional amendments, particularly regarding the proposed changes related to judicial transfers, calling it an attack on the judiciary.

“Government seeks to isolate the judiciary through these amendments, without having the mandate to do so.”

Barrister Gohar Khan further said that PTI has not been provided with the draft of the proposed amendments. He mentioned that during the briefing by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar to the parliamentary committee on Saturday, PTI requested a written draft, which the government did not have.

The PTI chairman argued that the government is mistaken about the support for these amendments, claiming that when the bill is brought to a vote, even government members will refrain from supporting it.

Regarding the KP House incident and the alleged disappearance of Ali Amin Gandapur, Barrister Gohar Khan shared that he received information that the KP House had been surrounded by police, with all routes blocked by containers. Despite the heavy police presence, he managed to reach the location.

He questioned the whereabouts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, who remained absent for six hours during the situation, leading party members to speculate about Gandapur’s possible abduction.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan explained that families and journalists were present at KP House. Although he met with the staff and police, he was unable to meet with Ali Amin Gandapur.

He questioned how a political party could present a narrative when the Chief Minister’s whereabouts were unknown. PTI chairman said that KP House holds a diplomatic status and that the police should not have entered. Instead, they should have waited for Ali Amin Gandapur to come out.

Barrister Gohar Khan concluded by stating that Ali Amin Gandapur needed a safe exit from Islamabad due to security concerns. He smartly opted for a secure route, choosing not to disclose his movements for safety reasons while exiting the Red Zone, Gohar added.