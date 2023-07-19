PTI Chief staged ‘cypher drama’ to mislead the nation: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) group chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that the PTI chief intentionally staged the “cypher drama” for political gains, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference the PDM chief said that with each passing day, new facts about PTI chairman were emerging.

He said that a decade ago, he had apprised the nation of “PTI chief connections with foreign agents.” In 2018, he came to power with the backing of international powers and spy agencies Mossad and RAW, he alleged.

The JUI-F still stood on its position that former prime minister had connections with hostile forces, and this stance remains unchanged till today.

PDM chief highlighted that after 75 years, Israel unjustly criticized Pakistan at the United Nations, a move not acknowledged by Pakistan. He emphasized that Pakistan’s foundation is rooted in supporting the Palestinians.

Fazl announced that the party’s membership drive has begun on Wednesday and expressed a strong commitment to fully participate in the upcoming elections, stating their intention to contest candidates for every seat throughout the country.

It is pertinent to mention that Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

Khan, who had earlier been “missing” since last month, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.