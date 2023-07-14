PTI chief summoned by NAB again

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief once again in connection with a probe into the alleged misuse of power and the sale of Toshakhana gifts, ARY News reported on Friday.

The NAB Rawalpindi chapter summoned the PTI chief on July 17 in connection with a probe into the alleged misuse of power and the sale of Toshakhana gifts.

The call-up notice stated that the NAB’s inquiry has entered into investigation phase.

Toshakhana case

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision read.