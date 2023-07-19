PTI chief to face penalty on basis of evidence: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Attaullah Tarar has hinted at the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘on the basis of evidence’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While addressing a press conference, Attaullah Tarar said that the PTI chief will definitely be arrested and questioned. He added that the PTI chairman will face penalties ‘on the basis of evidence’.

He claimed that Azam Khan has declared the PTI chief a criminal before the nation. He added that Azam Khan’s statement was irrefutable evidence against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief.

“The possession of the cypher and waving the confidential document in a public gathering was an illegal action. He is now in the grip of law. An inquiry can be launched against the PTI chairman following a court order.”

He blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman for creating a political crisis in Pakistan through the cypher matter. Tarar also criticised the PTI chairman for filing a petition against the judge in the Toshakhana case to exhibit a lack of confidence.

Attaullah Tarar said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been directed to launch a probe into the cypher issue. He added that the court has also withdrawn the stay order on the cypher matter. He demanded to immediately initiate a trial against the PTI chief.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asserted that the confessional statement of ex-principal secretary Azam Khan was a ‘charge sheet’ against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and the latter should be punished for anti-state ‘cypher drama’.

“Azam held Imran Khan responsible for hatching Cipher conspiracy, harming Pakistan’s diplomatic relations, undermining country’s economy and spreading hate in the society,” Rana Sanaullah said while addressing a press conference.

The federal minister claimed Imran Khan deliberately used the cypher to build a narrative against the then opposition – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). “Taking a u-turn, now Imran Niazi claims that cypher has lost,” he added.

He said the culprits involved in carrying out anti-state activities should be brought to book and given an exemplary punishment as per law.