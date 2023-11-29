PTI chief’s acquittal plea rejected in female judge threatening case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s acquittal plea female judge threatening case has been rejected, ARY News reported.

As per details, the session court judge Muhammad Mureed Abbas announced the verdict reserved earlier today.

The session court disposed of the acquittal plea of former prime minister Imran Khan and the hearing till December 20.

Arrest warrants were also issued against the PTI chief in the case registered on August 20 over his remarks regarding Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The FIR includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Later the PTI chairman apologised before the court in a female judge ‘threat’ case. “I apologise, If I had crossed the line and hurt anyone,” the former prime minister in his statement said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi are currently detained in Adiala jail