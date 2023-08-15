PTI chief’s bail dismissed in six more cases

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court in Islamabad has dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s bail in six cases related to the May 9 riots and fake slips of Toshakhana gifts, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The courts in Islamabad have dismissed overall nine bail pleas of the PTI chief today.

During the hearing, PTI chairman’s lawyer Mirza Asim Baig appeared before the sessions court.

The sessions court judge Muhammad Sohail announced the verdict on the PTI chief’s bail plea in six cases which were registered at the Karachi Company, Ramna, Kohsar, Tarnol and Secretariat police stations.

Judge Muhammad Sohail remarked that it would be better to see the PTI chairman’s appearance in the probe into the said cases. He ruled that the pleas seeking an extension in bail cannot be accepted in light of the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling.

READ: Jinnah House attack case: 50pc of suspects still at large



Earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad rejected bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Attock Jail, in three cases after he could not appear before the court.

ATC Judge Abul Hassan announced the reserved decision in three cases and rejected his bail petitions after the former prime minister failed to show up before the court.

On Friday, the anti-terrorism court in Lahore dismissed interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in seven cases over no-show.

ATC Judge Aijaz Buttar heard the bail plea of the PTI chairman in seven cases including the Jinnah House attack case.

READ: Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Jinnah house attack case



At the outset of the hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar, the former prime minister’s lawyer, requested the court to grant a day exemption from court appearance to his client as he is currently in jail and cannot appear before the court for bail extension.

Safdar pleaded with the court not to reject the plea on the technical grounds on which the judge remarked that already your client has been given numerous chances.

Later, the court dismissed the interim bail pleas of former prime minister and PTI chairman in seven cases.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.